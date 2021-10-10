Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 802,099 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802,099 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

