Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 198.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 128.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in 908 Devices by 230.8% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 171,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 623.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 168,295 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Shares of MASS opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $893.06 million and a PE ratio of -26.05. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $484,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,081 shares of company stock worth $3,294,151. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.