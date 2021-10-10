SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.78.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock worth $12,766,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at about $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

