SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SKIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKIL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,350. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.