SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives $41.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SNCAF stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

