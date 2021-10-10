Snowball (SNOB) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Snowball has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $251,001.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Snowball has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 16,697,499 coins and its circulating supply is 10,485,723 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.