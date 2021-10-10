Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,534 shares of company stock valued at $301,507,450. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

NYSE SNOW opened at $313.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

