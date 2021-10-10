Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STWRY. DZ Bank lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.