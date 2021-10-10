South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

