Southernsun Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,561 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,561 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries makes up approximately 5.7% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $51,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

THO opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

