Southernsun Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises about 3.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Stepan worth $28,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL opened at $118.69 on Friday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $109.08 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.52.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.