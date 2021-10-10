Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

