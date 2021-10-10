Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.65.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
