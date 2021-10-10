SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Down to $56.89

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.89, but opened at $55.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.02, with a volume of 830 shares trading hands.

SWTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,928 shares of company stock worth $74,401,282 over the last three months. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,849,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,808,000 after buying an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,021,000 after purchasing an additional 176,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,007,000 after purchasing an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.