Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total transaction of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,721 shares of company stock worth $15,016,442 in the last ninety days. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

