Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Stantec posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Shares of STN opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

