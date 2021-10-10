State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 29,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $44.40 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

