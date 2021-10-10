State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $77,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

TNDM opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,555.51 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

