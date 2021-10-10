State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,970 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,837.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 665,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,048,000 after buying an additional 631,269 shares in the last quarter.

PEB opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

