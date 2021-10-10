State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 59,978 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,978 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 62.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

