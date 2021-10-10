State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

