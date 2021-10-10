State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

STT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Shares of STT opened at $91.20 on Thursday. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 67,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

