Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $2,996,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day moving average of $269.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

