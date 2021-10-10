Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 24.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.88. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

