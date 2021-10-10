Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,764,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,068,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,978,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,649,000 after buying an additional 69,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.