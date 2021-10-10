Stifel Financial Corp Has $200.81 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,267 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.12% of McDonald’s worth $200,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $249.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day moving average is $235.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

