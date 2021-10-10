Stifel Financial Corp Has $227.33 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

