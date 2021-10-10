Stifel Financial Corp Has $227.33 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

