Stifel Financial Corp Has $252.09 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,986 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $252,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,256,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

NYSE MA opened at $354.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

