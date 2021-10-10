Stifel Financial Corp Has $367.75 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $367,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $105,338,000 after acquiring an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.05 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.62.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

