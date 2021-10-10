Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,526 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,273,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $264,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $412,006,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 791,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

UPS stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

