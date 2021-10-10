Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 5,145 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,813% compared to the average volume of 269 put options.

AY opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

