Storeum (STO) Market Cap Reaches $1,972.58

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 96% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Storeum has a total market cap of $1,972.58 and $3.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storeum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 107.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storeum

Storeum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

Buying and Selling Storeum

