Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.30

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 3104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Stride alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.