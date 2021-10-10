Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.92 ($99.91).

ETR SAX opened at €74.85 ($88.06) on Friday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 1 year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €68.74.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

