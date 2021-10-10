Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

SUBCY stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.07. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

