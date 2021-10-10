Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.68.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $2,542,176.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.