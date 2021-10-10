SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.29 Million

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce $327.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $364.20 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,796. SunPower has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 28.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

