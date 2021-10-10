Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 94,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.