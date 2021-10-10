Superdry’s (SDRY) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.72. The company has a market cap of £199.11 million and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.44).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

