Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.