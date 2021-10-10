SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.79.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,406,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after acquiring an additional 553,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.