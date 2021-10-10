Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,632,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,119,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 502.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

