Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $505.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $57,434.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.