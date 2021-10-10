TD Securities Increases Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCH opened at C$42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.59.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$371.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

