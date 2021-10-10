TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $9.22 on Friday. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

