TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post sales of $66.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.70 million. TechTarget posted sales of $36.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $266.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.17 million to $269.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $305.25 million, with estimates ranging from $299.12 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in TechTarget by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TechTarget by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

