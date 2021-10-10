Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terminix Global Holdings Inc. provides pest control services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. Terminix, formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

Terminix Global stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. Terminix Global has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

