Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after buying an additional 157,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,863,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.96 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.59. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

