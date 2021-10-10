TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.55.

Shares of TFFP opened at $7.01 on Friday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,947 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

