The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. The AZEK also reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.43. The company had a trading volume of 572,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,555. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -467.82 and a beta of 1.64. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.